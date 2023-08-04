King Falcon Announce New Tour Dates

(NPM) New York Rockers King Falcon have been gaining momentum throughout 2023 with successful tracks "Cadillac" and "Ready Set Go"- the latter of which Guitar World Magazine called "a ruddy good two-and-a-half-minute rock romp". Both tracks have received support on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora, as well as Alternative Radio airplay nationally.
They are now taking their frenetic live show on the road with new summer and fall tour dates as they ramp up for their self-titled debut album release this fall.
The band says "We are beyond excited to tour and meet everyone, as we've been getting great response from the fans through our socials and their support of these latest songs. We've been tuning up for this playing local shows in and around NYC - and we wanna show the rest of the country what happens when we bring it. Plus, we'll be able to introduce some more new music - so come join us on the Ready Set Go tour!"
King Falcon - Tour Dates:
Sunday, 8/6 - The Rusty Nail - Ardmore, PA
Tuesday, 8/8 - The Mockbee - Cincinnati, OH
Wednesday, 8/9 - Mag Bar (Old Louisville) - Louisville, KY
Thursday, 8/10 - Melody Inn - Indianapolis, IN
Friday, 8/11 - Cork Town Tavern - Detroit, MI
Saturday, 8/12 - Coda/Tremont - Cleveland, OH
Saturday, 8/19 - Industry Lounge - Huntington, NY
Saturday, 10/28 - Industry Lounge - Huntington, NY
Friday, 11/3 - New Dodge Lounge - Hamtramck, MI
Saturday, 11/4 - Mulligan's Pub - Grand Rapids, MI
Wednesday, 11/8 - Northside Tavern - Cincinnati, OH
Saturday, 11/11 - Mac's Bar - Lansing, MI
Friday, 11/17 - Arlene's Grocery - New York, NY
