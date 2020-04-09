.

Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song 'Level Of Concern'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-09-2020

Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots have released a video for a brand new song called "Level of Concern" that was written and recorded amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The track is the first new music from the duo since their 2018 album "Trench" and they will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the global relief fund for live music crews called Crew Nation.

Frontman Tyler Joseph recently shared with fans via Twitter that he is "always writing, but this one feels like it should just come out now." He added this is the first song that he has ever written on electric guitar and said that, "I think it's simple but hopeful." Watch the video below:


