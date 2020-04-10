Of Monsters and Men Cover on Post Malone's 'Circles'

Of Monsters and Men have released their take on Post Malone's "Circles." The cover has been released exclusively to stream and purchase through Amazon Music.
The band had the following to say about the new cover tune, "We recorded this version of Post Malone's 'Circles' in our studio in Iceland in February.
"We are fans of Post and love the song. It's cool how his songs can take on entirely different feelings in a new context. We are excited to share our take on the song and hope everyone can listen at home and stay safe and healthy." Check it out here.
