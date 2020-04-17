Glenn Hughes Fronted Dead Daisies Share First Song

The new Glenn Hughes fronted incarnation of The Dead Daisies have revealed a brand new song called "Unbroken". The track is the first song from the supergroup's forthcoming album "Holy Ground."
Guitarist Doug Aldrich had this to say, "This was one of the first songs we jammed on at Sunset Sound in Hollywood and then reworked it slightly in France, where we all hit it fresh with the benefit of a few months distance.
"In that process, David [Lowy], Ben [Grosse, producer], everyone pursued ideas to give it a bit more of a Daisies vibe, with Glenn's vision guiding it to a place where it has become an instant classic."
Deen Castronovo added, "When we started the new record with Glenn, we knew we had something very special. I'm so proud of this record, more than a lot of others I've played on in the past!
"Glenn along with Doug and David created magic on this. We hope you'll enjoy it as much as we did recording it." Check out the new song below:
