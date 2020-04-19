Scotty McCreery To Play Virtual Concerts

Scotty McCreery has announced that he will be presenting virtual concerts via Club Cooee, the online free 3D metaverse and social network as a game avatar on the weekends of April 24-26 and May 1-3.

McCreery had this to say, "In this unsettling time where everyone has to be physically isolated because of COVID-19, it's great to find a fun way to bring people together for some entertainment in the virtual world of Club Cooee.

"I never thought I'd become a game avatar, but I'm always up for trying something new. Looking forward to seeing everyone at Club Cooee!"



"We are excited that Scotty McCreery will be performing in Club Cooee's premiere virtual concert," said Alexander Jorias, CEO and Co-Founder of Club Cooee. "Club Cooee is a virtual party zone and hosting virtual concerts is a perfect fit for us. Our platform allows artists to present their music and engage with their audience in totally new ways. Our users will love it!"

The game app is available for free via the Google Play and the Apple App. Get it here.





