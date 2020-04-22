.

Yours Truly Release 'Composure' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-22-2020

Yours Truly

Sydney rockers Yours Truly have released a music video for their brand new single "Composure", which is the first new music released from the band this year.

Vocalist Mikaila Delgado had this to say about the song, "'Composure' is about trying to keep your cool at the end of a relationship and how difficult it can be. It's natural to be upset, angry and a million different other emotions at once. I wrote it at a time when I really needed to reclaim my self worth after losing so much of it, I was over being miserable waiting for acceptance."

Delgado said of the video, "We really wanted the video to show off the new era of Yours Truly and to take things to the next level. We wanted this to feel very personal and 'hand made' which is why stitch work and embroidery is such a feature in the video.

"I wanted to have us animated in the video to look like fabric so we called on our friend Georgia (Moloney) who actually created the single artwork to do it on camera!" Watch the video below:


