Yours Truly Share New Song Careless Kind

Melbourne alt-rockers Yours Truly have shared their brand new single, "Careless Kind." The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "is this what i look like?", which will arrive on July 15th.



Vocalist Mikaila Delgado had this to say about the new song, "I wrote 'Careless Kind' after talking to a friend about my anxieties and listening to how chill they were about everything.

"I remember thinking, 'I wish I could be like them, see things in black and white and not overthink absolutely everything.' It tackles a lot of my health and social anxiety and how I feel like it constantly takes over my ability to be carefree because I'm always thinking 'what if?'.

"Everything down to the scars on my ankles from an operation I had when I was young, which was where a lot of my self-consciousness began. It's wishing I could reset my thoughts and remove the anxiety." Stream the song below:

