Yours Truly Share New Song Careless Kind

Melbourne alt-rockers Yours Truly have shared their brand new single, "Careless Kind." The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "is this what i look like?", which will arrive on July 15th.
Vocalist Mikaila Delgado had this to say about the new song, "I wrote 'Careless Kind' after talking to a friend about my anxieties and listening to how chill they were about everything.
"I remember thinking, 'I wish I could be like them, see things in black and white and not overthink absolutely everything.' It tackles a lot of my health and social anxiety and how I feel like it constantly takes over my ability to be carefree because I'm always thinking 'what if?'.
"Everything down to the scars on my ankles from an operation I had when I was young, which was where a lot of my self-consciousness began. It's wishing I could reset my thoughts and remove the anxiety." Stream the song below:
Yours Truly 'Hallucinate' With Josh From You Me At Six
Yours Truly Premiere 'Lights On' Video
Yours Truly Share 'Walk Over My Grave' Video
Yours Truly Deliver 'Siamese Souls' Video
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more
Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness
Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Fire It Up' Video
Alice Cooper's Full Hellfest Performance Streaming Online
Keb' Mo' Added To Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea
Yours Truly Share New Song Careless Kind
Capital Theatre Deliver Mike Clink Produced A Hero's Journey
Metallica Share Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Italy