Yours Truly Go California Sober With New Single

(Big Picture Media) A soul-baring ode to being present in the moment, the brand new single "California Sober" out today from Sydney alternative trio Yours Truly is an empowered and engaging step closer to the group's upcoming sophomore album, with TOXIC set for release on August 16 via UNFD.

Raw yet polished and loaded with forward-thinking pop punk hooks, "California Sober" finds Yours Truly's Mikaila Delgado taking another star turn with power-laced confessional lyricism amplified alongside sharp drumwork and emphatic guitars.

"'California Sober' was written during the same period as 'Sour'," the band shares. "We'd started working on Sour - we were getting nowhere with it. We had a bit of a breakdown; we were crying and talking about things."

"We were mucking around, playing guitar, and Mikaila started singing about when you come over and your friends are stoned; just sitting there, not wanting to do much. It's all good and fun, but you can't enjoy other people's company and think "I'm not good enough to hang out with"."

"California Sober is the essence of trying to be present with your friends and loved ones. You don't have to just put on this facade, this mask, and hide yourself away."

From their 2020 album Self Care scooping up an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock or Heavy album, to boasting massive international performances, millions of streams and an ever-growing legion of global fans, Yours Truly remain transfixed as one of the most exciting young bands on the scene courtesy of their striking songwriting and dynamic live performances.

Never ones to stagnate or rest on their laurels, in 2022 Yours Truly catapulted their previous trademark pop punk style into a new stratosphere via their EP is this what i look like?. Armed with raw honesty and heightened influences, is this what i look like? explored moments of pop punk and introspection while also forging an amalgamation of organic yet unexpected new sounds, emerging as an irresistible exploration into heightened rock, emo and dance-ready sparkle woven into the Yours Truly DNA.

With their name now firmly cemented on a global scale, Yours Truly retain their versatility moving into their sophomore album chapter while also expanding beyond any stylistic confines or expectations. Produced by Ocean Grove's Sam Bassal and mixed by Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox, Dayseeker), TOXIC ultimately nods to the fun pop-punk essence of earlier Yours Truly works while also demonstrating a boldness to step forward and explore heavy rhythms and, at times, darker direction. Via TOXIC, Yours Truly arrive at their most open, visceral and engaging material to date, with themes of anger, desperation, sadness and exhaustion forming alongside sanguine acceptance and self-awareness.

Spending 2023 touring Europe alongside You Me At Six, ticking off their first ever UK headline shows, supporting Against The Current in North America, and touring Australia nationally with Neck Deep, Yours Truly kicked off 2024 with an appearance at THPS25 in Brisbane, celebrating 25 years of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater with Tony Hawk himself in attendance, as well as embarking on their entirely sold out Call My Name Tour across Australian in March. Yours Truly will also return overseas later this year, appearing at Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK this August alongside headliners Blink-182, Fred Again, Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, and many more.

Fans in North America can look forward to seeing the band live this fall as they hit the road with Enter Shikari and You Me At Six. The tour kicks off on October 9th in Dallas, with stops to follow in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Vancouver, and more.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/9 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

10/10 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

10/12 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

10/16 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

10/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/19 - New York, NY @ Palladium

10/21 - Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

10/23 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/24 - Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

10/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/26 - Davenport, IA @ Davenport

10/27 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/29 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/1 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/2 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/3 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/4 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/6 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

11/7 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/8 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

Related Stories

Yours Truly Announce New Album 'TOXIC' With 'Sour' Stream

Yours Truly Return With 'Call My Name' Video

Ariana Grande Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Yours Truly

Yours Truly Share New Song Careless Kind

More Yours Truly News