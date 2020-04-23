Iron Maiden Keeping All Options Open With Pandemic

Iron Maiden's manager Rod Smallwood says that the band is keeping all options open regarding the live dates impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and urged fans to follow guidelines so that the pandemic can be brought to an end.

Smallwood tweeted via the band's official account, "Dear All, just a quick note to say that I hope you're all safe with your families and following the advice of your Governments and their scientific and medical advisors in these very difficult and tragic times over much of our planet.

"We all need to help bring an end to this Pandemic by following the advice and helping one another when we can, especially the more vulnerable. We want to see you all healthy and well when we make it to your country. And we want to see you as much as you want to see us!

"As we get any new information about the planned shows we will continue to post it here. This is of course a very difficult situation and no-one can truly predict what will happen but we will continue to keep our options open while we see what develops and, l hope, make sensible decisions. And we will keep you the fans informed at the appropriate times. So please bear with us.

"So for now, take care of yourselves and BE SMART."





