Yes Legend Steve Howe Announces New Solo Album

Yes legend Steve Howe has announced he will be releasing his first new solo album in almost a decade, which will be entitled "Love Is", and it will be hitting stores on July 31st.

Howe had this to say, "I called the album LOVE IS because it hints at the central idea that that love is important but also love of the universe and the ecology of the world is very important.

"Alexander Humboldt went around the world and recognized we are destroying the planet but that was 200 years ago! We are still destroying the planet and, I suppose, my songs show the yearning I have for the love of nature and how beauty, art and music all stem from nature. There is a theme about those things, love, beauty, ecology, nature and wonderful people.



"'Love Is A River' just seemed a very important track to me, a sort of quintessential track with lots of moods, lots of interesting things going on with steel guitars and acoustic guitars. Further tracks grew from time spent writing in my studio.



"'See Me Through' looks at the idea that we get through life by not driving ourselves that hard but attempting to achieve things with people who help you along the way, and 'Imagination' is dedicated to my granddaughter Zuni. It's about how I see some of the things she's experienced in her short seven years.



"I invited Jon Davison to sing harmonies with me and add bass on the songs. If he was singing on the songs I thought 'why doesn't he play bass' as well and it turned out nice. He's been with Yes for seven or eight years and he's a great guy, great performer and a great interpreter of Yes songs.



"I've been singing for years, mainly in harmony but I've sung lead on lots of my own albums before and I feel that, as I've got older, I've got a grip on that and, hopefully, it's improved over the years."

See the tracklisting below:

1 Fulcrum *

2 See Me Through

3 Beyond The Call *

4 Love Is A River

5 Sound Picture *

6 It Ain't Easy

7 Pause For Thought *

8 Imagination

9 The Headlands *

10 On The Balcony

* instrumental





Related Stories

Yes Guitarist Steve Howe To Be Named 2018 Prog God

More Steve Howe News



