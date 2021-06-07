Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces New Homebrew Album

Legendary Yes guitarist Steve Howe is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first album in his "Homebrew" series with the release of "Hombrew 7" on July 30th.

We were sent the following details: The Homebrew series typically features recordings from Steve Howe's home archive of demos and tracks, originally recorded for one of his many solo or group projects with YES, ASIA, ABWH or GTR. Homebrew 7 differs slightly as none of the tracks have previously been released in any form and there are no plans for any to be rerecorded in the future.

"Many are things I've enjoyed saving until the right moment," says Howe, "and the Homebrew series allows this. Some tracks have matured with my nurturing but others have been recently rediscovered."

This collection includes tracks from the late seventies through to 2016 in Howe's extensive range of playing styles. Each of the 21 tracks is dated and accompanied by Howe's background notes and details on instrumentation. Most of the tracks are Howe's solo recordings with occasional contributions from Dylan Howe and Virgil Howe on drums with Phil Spalding on bass guitar (Half Way). The booklet includes the lyrics for the four vocal tracks and is also illustrated by some of Howe's delightfully atmospheric photography. See the tracklisting below:

Homebrew 7 Tracklisting:

1. The Glider (2015) Time: 1.372. October (1998) 1.563. Half Way (1997, 2009 & 2015) 3.494. The Only One (2013) 1.265. In One Life (1982) 2.416. Outstanding Deal (1982) 3.217. Be Natural (2013) 1.478. Cold Winds (1983) 2.389. Deanscape (1982) 2.2110. Tender Hooks (2015) 2.0611. A Lady She Is (1982) 4.1212. Two Sided (2013) 1.4513. Strange Wayfarer (2016) 3.0014. Devon Girl (1983) 2.4215. Safe Haven (2015) 1.3116. A Matter Of Fact 1986)17. Touchstone (2015)1.5818. From Another Day (1979) 1.4719. Foregone Conclusion (2015) 1.5820. Space Void (1978) 1.0521. From The Get-Go (2015) 1.49

Related Stories

Yes Legend Steve Howe Announces New Solo Album

Yes Guitarist Steve Howe To Be Named 2018 Prog God

News > Steve Howe



