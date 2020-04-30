Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Legacy Of The Beast Show

Iron Maiden have announced that they have been forced to cancel the Dubai, United Arab Emirates stop of their Legacy Of The Beast Tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show was scheduled to take place on May 27th. The band had this to say, "Further to the latest directive from the Dubai government in respect of the current global situation, Iron Maiden's headline show due to take place on May 27 will sadly no longer be going ahead."

The promotor for the concert issued this statement, "We're sorry to announce that due to the international measures being taken to ensure the public's health and safety, the upcoming Iron Maiden show scheduled to take place at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on 27th May has to be cancelled.

"Existing ticket holders will receive a full refund from their original point of purchase within 21 days."





