Dee Snider Shares For The Love Of Metal Live Video

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has released a live video for his track "For The Love Of Metal". The clip comes from his brand new live album and DVD/Blu-Ray package "For The Love Of Metal (Live)".
Dee had this to say, "When Jamey Jasta told me his idea for this song, I thought it sounded crazy. But after we were done putting it together and recording For The Love Of Metal, I knew we made a statement that not only needed to be made, but will speak for the heavy metal community for years to come.
"Because at the end of the day, we are all f***ing metal! This is my new favorite song to perform live!" Watch the performance video below:
