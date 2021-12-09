Dee Snider Slammed 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members 2021 In Review

Twister Sister frontman Dee Snider earned a top 21 story from February 2021 after sounded off against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's treatment of hard rock and heavy metal artists over the years.
Snider responded to a tweet about an article that resurrected a 2018 quote from Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson saying that he would refuse induction into the Rock Hall.
The legendary heavy metal band was finally nominated this year after being overlooked for over a decade (they were eligible in 2005, 25 years after the release of their first album.)
One fan tweeted a reaction to Bruce's comments about asked "But why would he or anyone for that matter Refuse?? I don't understand?" Dee responded, "The RnR Hall committee members are arrogant elitist a**holes who look down on metal & other bands that sell millions because we're not their definition of cool.
"The fan vote is their 'throwing a bone' to the peasants. I want to say FU, but I want them to have to deal with us!"
Dee Snider And More To Help Save The Noize
Dee Snider Releases 'I Gotta Rock Again' Video And Announces Album
Dee Snider Slams 'Elitist' Rock Hall Committee Members
Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Release Christmas Song
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour