Dee Snider And More To Help Save The Noize

(Freeman) Dee Snider, Steel Panther's Michael Starr, The Hooters' Eric Brazilian, Dark Funeral's Chad Mol are just a few of the big names who appear on the forthcoming charity single "Save The Noize 2".

Rasmus Harnesk Wiklund and Jesper Lindgren once again a number of music stars to record the track to raise funds for the Musikerforbundets Crisis Foundation. We were sent the following details:

"Save The Noize 2" will be released on November 19th, 2021 via Sound Pollution and is a pure follow-up to the first track. It's the same track but in a totally new and different take.

Fewer artists are guesting the second track but bigger names get to take part, with the focus on the international market. With this new version and the accompanying music video, the mission is to show that the light at the end of the tunnel is finally here.

Musicians can slowly but surely come out and play, return to the road, and come back to their jobs. We want to give hope and show that we made it through this together! And just like the first iteration, 'Save The Noize 2' will benefit the Musikerforbundets Crisis Foundation.

The Lineup For Save The Noize 2:

Dee Snider - Vocals (Twisted Sister, Solo)Michael Starr - Vocals (Steel Panther)Johnny Gieoli - Vocals (Hardline)Howie Simon - Vocals/Guitar (Jeff Scott Soto, Stryper)Kee Marcello - Guitar (Ex Europe, Kee Of Hearts, Out Of This World).Jimmy Jay - Bass (H.E.A.T)Eric Bazilian - Vocals (The Hooters)Martin Thomander - Guitar (Electric Boys)Per Soläng - Drums (Corroded)Chaq Mol - Guitar (Dark Funeral)Martin Sweet- Vocals (Crashdiet)Niklas Isfeldt - Vocals (Dream Evil)Nalle Colt - Guitar (Vintage Trouble)Carl Sentence - Vocals (Nazareth)Jens Werner - Rhythm Guitar (Veritas)Corey Duvette (Rasmus Harnesk Wiklund) - Backup Vocals/Choir (Veritas, solo)Jesper Lindgren - Rhythm Guitar (Velvet Insane)Alex Kron - Keyboard/Organ (Bad Baron)David Akesson - Backup Vocals/Choir/Arrangement of choirs. (Qantice)

