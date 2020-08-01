Metallica's Lars Proud Of Production Choices Even Controversial Ones

Metallica's Lars Ulrich says that he is proud of the production choices that the band has made during their career when discussing the controversial snare drum sound on the "St. Anger" album.
The drummer made the comments during a SiriusXM interview last week. He said, "I'm proud of all of those decisions, because I know at that time, they were the truth and it was the instinctive and the right thing to do.
"And then, 20 years later, it's, like, 'Well, how would that have sounded if the snare was on?' Or, 'How would that have sounded if we did two instead of four?' I mean, I don't know, but I don't really think about it, to be honest with you, other than when I'm confronted with it in interviews. And I wouldn't change a thing about the past.
"Of course, how far are you gonna push that? Of course, yes, bus accidents and things like that, of course. But the point of what I'm saying is I just don't spend a lot of time sitting there, going, 'Well, if we hadn't done that,' and, 'If we did this instead...' I'm just always too busy about what we're doing next, and that's just my M.O. And I think all of us in Metallica generally operate like that. So, we're just always excited about the next thing, the next thing, the next record."
