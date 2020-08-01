Singled Out: Lovely World's Don't Lay Me Down

Melodic rockers Lovely World just released their new single "Don't Lay Me Down" and to celebrate we asked Landon Rojas (guitar and vocals) to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
One day when I was at college I was binging The Beatles and couldn't stop listening to Sgt. Peppers. After stealing one of their chord progressions, I skipped class and wrote this song.
The melodies and lyrics pretty much came right away but the structure and overall feel changed the more we worked on it. A steady evolution.
I was unaware of where all the lyrics were coming from but after looking back at it now, it's obvious of who it was about. I just don't think I admitted to myself.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
