Lovely World To Premiere New Single On Nights with Alice Cooper

South Carolina rockers Lovely World have announced that their brand new single, "Cigarette," will premiere on Nights with Alice Cooper on Friday Feb 4th.
Lead vocalist and guitarist Landon Rojas had this to say about the forthcoming track, "Cigarette is a fictionalized story about the cycle of sexual abuse.
"Lovely World is in no way condoning predatorial behavior, quite the opposite, we are only shedding light on how history repeats itself from abuser to victim in a perverse, toxic merry go round... Hopefully when the cycle is recognized, it can stop for good." Learn more about the band here.
