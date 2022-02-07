Singled Out: Lovely World's Cigarette

South Carolina rockers Lovely World just released their new single "Cigarette" and to celebrate we asked lead singer Landon Rojas to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
We recorded this new single, Cigarette, in September with Rick Parker. To be honest, it's a track that we've been meaning to record for two years now! We've played it live since the beginning of the band because the rhythm would always smack you in the gut.
I remember writing the lyrics in Spartanburg, SC after hearing about a domestic abuse case from a girl that I went to high school with. Kind of felt the need to write about it asap. It's a song we play every show and I don't think we've had a set without it.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
