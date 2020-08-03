Dawes Share New Song 'Who Do You Think You're Talking To?'

Dawes have released a new track called "Who Do You Think You're Talking To?" The song comes from their forthcoming album "Good Luck With Whatever," which is set to be released on October 2nd.
Taylor Goldsmith had this to say, "In the past, I've definitely been more precious about the way I wanted the songs to sound, but that's never as fun.
"The music we make is everyone's mode of expression, and the other guys all have chops that I don't have and never will. The fact that we're able to lean on each other and celebrate each other as individuals just makes us so much more excited about getting to play together in this band." Check out the new song below:
Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show- Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds- AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution'- Down Virtual Concert- more
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show
Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds
AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution'
Down Planning To Play Virtual Concert This Month
The Fall Of Troy Ending Hiatus With New Album This Week
Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track
Dead To Fall Return With First New Song Release In 12 Years
Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Pearl Jam Classic For Lollapalooza Livestream