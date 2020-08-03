The Fall Of Troy Ending Hiatus With New Album This Week

The Fall Of Troy have ended their hiatus and delivered a new track called "Chain Wallet, Nike Shoes", the first single from their new album "Mukiltearth."

The album is set to hit stores this Friday, August 8th and was recorded between 2016 and 2019, and features earliest songs written by the band (when they were called The 30 Years War) and the last songs written by the original lineup.

The record will be split into two sections with the first half featuring songs that were penned by the group when they were still in high school in hometown of Mukilteo, Washington.

The second half features song that jump ahead 15 years and are described as "through addiction, deaths of friends and family, break-ups both in the band and personally, and the eventual reformation of the group, to a set of four songs written in reverse from the band's usual method; drums were written and recorded first, followed by bass and then guitar and vocals". Listen to the first single below:





