The Fall Of Troy have ended their hiatus and delivered a new track called "Chain Wallet, Nike Shoes", the first single from their new album "Mukiltearth."
The album is set to hit stores this Friday, August 8th and was recorded between 2016 and 2019, and features earliest songs written by the band (when they were called The 30 Years War) and the last songs written by the original lineup.
The record will be split into two sections with the first half featuring songs that were penned by the group when they were still in high school in hometown of Mukilteo, Washington.
The second half features song that jump ahead 15 years and are described as "through addiction, deaths of friends and family, break-ups both in the band and personally, and the eventual reformation of the group, to a set of four songs written in reverse from the band's usual method; drums were written and recorded first, followed by bass and then guitar and vocals". Listen to the first single below:
Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show- Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds- AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution'- Down Virtual Concert- more
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Metallica To Stream James Hetfield Birthday Show
Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds
AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution'
Down Planning To Play Virtual Concert This Month
The Fall Of Troy Ending Hiatus With New Album This Week
Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track
Dead To Fall Return With First New Song Release In 12 Years
Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Pearl Jam Classic For Lollapalooza Livestream