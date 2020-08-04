.

Lamb Of God and Kreator Reschedule State Of Unrest Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 08-04-2020

Lamb Of God

Lamb Of God and Kreator have announced the rescheduled dates for their State Of Unrest Tour, that will feature support from Power Trip.

The European trek is now scheduled to kick off on November 19th, 2021 in Copenhagen at the Forum Black Box and will conclude on December 20th in Paris at L'Olympia.

Kreator's Mille Petrozza had this to say, "Better late than never! We're excited to finally get the good news to our awesome and VERY patient Hordes.

"Obviously, the original dates in March/April were cancelled - we had hoped to reschedule at the end of this year which we now know would not be possible either.

"We'll be back with a new record and new production, together with Lamb Of God's latest banger... the tour will be bigger and badder than before! See you there in 2021!"

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton added, "While its later than we had hoped, we're excited to have new dates in the books for 2021. We couldn't be more excited about returning to the stage in Europe with our friends in Kreator and Power Trip. It will be worth the wait." See the dates below:

11/19 - DK - Copenhagen, Forum Black Box
11/20 - SE - Stockholm, Fryshuset Arenan
11/22 - FI - Oulu, Teatria
11/23 - FI - Helsinki, Ice Hall Black Box
11/25 - PL - Warsaw, Stodo?a (Venue Change)
11/26 - DE - Berlin, Columbiahalle
11/27 - DE - Leipzig, Haus Auensee (New Show)
11/28 - DE - Munich, Zenith
11/30 - CH - Zurich, Samsung Hall
12/01 - BE - Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
12/03 - DE - Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
12/04 - DE - Hamburg, edel-optics.de (Venue Change)
12/05 - DE - Saarbrücken, Saarlandhalle
12/07 - ES - Barcelona, Razzmatazz
12/08 - ES - Madrid, La Riviera
12/10 - DE - Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
12/11 - DE - Essen, Grugahalle (Venue Change)
12/12 - NL - Tilburg, 013 (New Show)
12/14 - UK - Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
12/15 - UK - Manchester, Manchester Academy
12/16 - UK - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
12/17 - UK - Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
12/19 - UK - London, O2 Academy Brixton
12/20 - FR - Paris, L'Olympia


