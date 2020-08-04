Lamb Of God and Kreator Reschedule State Of Unrest Tour

Lamb Of God and Kreator have announced the rescheduled dates for their State Of Unrest Tour, that will feature support from Power Trip.
The European trek is now scheduled to kick off on November 19th, 2021 in Copenhagen at the Forum Black Box and will conclude on December 20th in Paris at L'Olympia.
Kreator's Mille Petrozza had this to say, "Better late than never! We're excited to finally get the good news to our awesome and VERY patient Hordes.
"Obviously, the original dates in March/April were cancelled - we had hoped to reschedule at the end of this year which we now know would not be possible either.
"We'll be back with a new record and new production, together with Lamb Of God's latest banger... the tour will be bigger and badder than before! See you there in 2021!"
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton added, "While its later than we had hoped, we're excited to have new dates in the books for 2021. We couldn't be more excited about returning to the stage in Europe with our friends in Kreator and Power Trip. It will be worth the wait." See the dates below:
11/19 - DK - Copenhagen, Forum Black Box
11/20 - SE - Stockholm, Fryshuset Arenan
11/22 - FI - Oulu, Teatria
11/23 - FI - Helsinki, Ice Hall Black Box
11/25 - PL - Warsaw, Stodo?a (Venue Change)
11/26 - DE - Berlin, Columbiahalle
11/27 - DE - Leipzig, Haus Auensee (New Show)
11/28 - DE - Munich, Zenith
11/30 - CH - Zurich, Samsung Hall
12/01 - BE - Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
12/03 - DE - Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
12/04 - DE - Hamburg, edel-optics.de (Venue Change)
12/05 - DE - Saarbrücken, Saarlandhalle
12/07 - ES - Barcelona, Razzmatazz
12/08 - ES - Madrid, La Riviera
12/10 - DE - Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
12/11 - DE - Essen, Grugahalle (Venue Change)
12/12 - NL - Tilburg, 013 (New Show)
12/14 - UK - Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
12/15 - UK - Manchester, Manchester Academy
12/16 - UK - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
12/17 - UK - Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
12/19 - UK - London, O2 Academy Brixton
12/20 - FR - Paris, L'Olympia
Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement
Lamb Of God And Megadeth Alums Launch Firstborne
Lamb Of God Release 'Gears' Video and Hosting Online Event
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts
Lamb Of God Stream New Song Featuring Testament's Chuck Billy
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour Still Planned
Lamb Of God Stream New Song 'New Colossal Hate'
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert- Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Anniversary- Rolling Stones- Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health- more
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert
Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Album Anniversary
Alice in Chains' William DuVall To Unplug For Special Show
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health
Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Lineup
Deep Purple Preview Their Brand New Album 'Whoosh!'