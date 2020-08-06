Shinedown To Stream Full Concert Online

Shinedown will be releasing Shinedown - Live in London, a free full-length live concert video on YouTube channel from their 2019 show in London at 12PM ET tomorrow, August 7th.

Earlier this year, and in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Shinedown raised more than $300,000 by releasing "Atlas Falls," a never-before-heard song from their vault available with a T-shirt and song bundle with all proceeds going to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief.

The charity is one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world that is working to provide personal protective equipment to frontline health workers and essential medications and supplies for patients. Watch a teaser video for the stream below:





