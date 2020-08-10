MerleFest Moved To The Fall For 2021

MerleFest organizers have announced the 2021 installment of the annual festival will be taking place September 16th through 19th of 2021 after they were forced to pull the plug on this year's event due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Festival Director Ted Hagaman explained why the festival, that traditionally is held the last weekend of April, was moved to the fall for next year, "We chose to announce this change now to give everyone an opportunity to put this on their calendar and to allow us time to secure all artists and contract the necessary support services. Lineup information and other festival details will be coming soon."



He continued, "After months of deliberation and extensive research with leading medical experts we feel it is in the best interest of our fans, artists, staff, college, and community to reschedule the 2021 festival to the fall.

"We have a reputation for providing a quality, safe, and organized festival and feel this move is necessary to again deliver that type of event. We'd like to express appreciation to many for their 'can do' spirit in rearranging schedules and plans to accommodate this move.

"I'd especially like to thank the organizers of Carolina in the Fall for agreeing to forego their festival next year in order to support our festival. It truly is a team effort in our community."





