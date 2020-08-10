Robert Plant Revisits 29 Palms On Digging Deep Podcast

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is revisiting his 1993 track, "29 Palms", on the second episode in the newly-launched third season of his podcast series, "Digging Deep."
The tune was the fourth single from the singer's sixth studio record, "Fate Of Nations", which was a Top 10 album in his native UK while peaking at No. 34 on the US Billboard 200.
The episode sees Plant talk about 29 Palms, a city in San Bernardino County, nestled next to Joshua Tree National Park; it's an "'electrostatic generator for the purpose of rejuvenation and time travel" and the inspiration behind the song of the same name.
The Led Zeppelin rocker recently kicked off the third season of "Digging Deep" with a look back at "Morning Dew", a track from his 2002 album, "Dreamland."
The podcast series returns in sync with news that Plant will release a new anthology, "Digging Deep: Subterranea", on October 2. Listen to the episode and watch the video for the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep
Robert Plant Streaming Previously Unreleased Song
Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection
Robert Plant In The Studio For 'Shaken 'N' Stirred' Anniversary
Robert Plant Announces U.S. Tour With New Band
Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Music Festival
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music
Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven 2019 In Review
Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades 2019 In Review
Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020- Iron Maiden, Sabbath, Deep Purple Producer Martin Birch Dead At 71- The Who Launch Virtual Concert Series- Duff McKagan- more
Singled Out: Speelburg's Crash & Burn
Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah
Singled Out: Floyd's What Do You Say
Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere
Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020
Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple Producer Martin Birch Dead At 71
The Who Launch Virtual Concert Series With 1982 Shea Stadium Footage
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Guests On Mind Wide Open
New Years Day's Ash Costello On This Week's Metal Crush Mondays
Neal Morse Releases 'Seemingly Sincere' Video
Unleash The Archers Announce Virtual Album Release Show
Singled Out: Speelburg's Crash & Burn