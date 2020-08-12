Like Moths To Flames Release 'Habitual Decline' Video and Announce Album

Like Moths To Flames have released a music video for their new single "Habitual Decline." The song comes from the band's forthcoming studio album "No Eternity In Gold ", which will be released October 30th,
frontman Chris Roetter had this to say about the new song, Fans can get a taste of what's to come with today's release of Habitual Decline. "Habitual Decline encapsulates a lot of what I've been trying to convey in my lyrics since the band started.
"Sometimes you give your all and you feel like you've got nothing left. That echoes through a lot of what I try to do and accomplish, even outside of the band. This is kind of a 'shedding skin' feeling for me. Moving on and just accepting that I'm where I'm at and dealing with it."
He said of the album, "The 11 tracks focus on overcoming 11 separate issues that I'm dealing with when I wake up every day. Most prevalently, it's about struggling with yourself and your own feelings about your ultimate worth.
"These songs probably showcase more of my own mind than our previous work. I live my life like an open book, and we in the band are all very spiritual people who are in touch with their emotions. I feel that is something that society neglects; we are taught to bury and suppress negative feelings, when we believe that by embracing those emotions, you learn a huge amount about yourself." Watch the video below:
