Kings County Cover A Flock Of Seagulls Classic

Orlando, FL rockers Kings County have released their cover of the 1980s anthem "I Ran" from A Flock of Seagulls, which was was produced by Grammy Award winning Producer/Engineer Chuck Alkazian (Pop Evil, Soundgarden, Tantric) .
Rob Dexter had the following to say about the brand new cover, "We've always been fans of the 80's new wave bands and their music really converts nicely to hard Rock.
"Whether the meaning of 'I Ran' is someone running towards or away from something, Kings County's version will have you banging your head while grabbing for a can of aquanet." Check out the song below:
