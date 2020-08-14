.

Kings County Cover A Flock Of Seagulls Classic

Keavin Wiggins | 08-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kings County

Orlando, FL rockers Kings County have released their cover of the 1980s anthem "I Ran" from A Flock of Seagulls, which was was produced by Grammy Award winning Producer/Engineer Chuck Alkazian (Pop Evil, Soundgarden, Tantric) .

Rob Dexter had the following to say about the brand new cover, "We've always been fans of the 80's new wave bands and their music really converts nicely to hard Rock.

"Whether the meaning of 'I Ran' is someone running towards or away from something, Kings County's version will have you banging your head while grabbing for a can of aquanet." Check out the song below:


Related Stories


Kings County Cover A Flock Of Seagulls Classic

Kings County Release 'Bleed These Tears' Video

More Kings County News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Nickelback Get Animated For 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia' Cover- Led Zeppelin Stairway To Heaven Lawsuit Appealed To Supreme Court- Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Darrel William Herbert (Ex-Toadies) 's If You Still Believe

RSC - Shadow Lady

On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion

Singled Out: Rahway's Sugar

Sonic Fuel - I Will Rise

advertisement
Latest News

Nickelback Get Animated For 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia' Cover

Led Zeppelin Stairway To Heaven Lawsuit Appealed To Supreme Court

Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack

Scorpions Announce 'Wind Of Change' 30th Anniversary Box Set

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Releases 'Wicked Man'

Betcha Get 'Closer To The Sun' With New Single and Video

Kings County Cover A Flock Of Seagulls Classic

Singled Out: Darrel William Herbert (Ex-Toadies) 's If You Still Believe