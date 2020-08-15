Allman Brothers Band To Release Final Concert With Duane Allman

(hennemusic) The Allman Brothers Band have announced plans for the fall release of a partial recording of guitarist Duane Allman's final concert performance with the group, just days before his death in a 1971 motorcycle accident.

According to Relix, "The Final Note" presents seven of eleven songs from an October 17, 1971 show at the Painters Mill Music Fair in Owings Mills, MD, as captured on a hand-held cassette machine by 18-year-old radio journalist Sam Idas.

"My only intention was to record the interview," recalls Idas. "This was a brand-new cassette recorder with an internal microphone, and I had one 60-minute cassette tape. I was sitting there with the recorder in my lap, and I remember thinking 'Why don't I try this out? I can record the concert!' It was a totally spontaneous decision.

"I'd been to many concerts, but this was the only time I had the thought - and the motivation - to record the show."

The cassette went forgotten by Idas until a few years ago, when his old roommate asked him if he still had it; the tape's audio quality has been upgraded with current recording techniques.

Due October 16, "The Final Note" features seven tracks, including "Statesboro Blues", "Trouble No More", "Hot 'Lanta" and "Whipping Post."

The package will feature never-before-published photos from the Maryland show alongside liner notes from band archivist John Lynskey and an image of the actual cassette Idas used to tape part of the concert. Read more including tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





