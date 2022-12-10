Allman Brothers In The Studio For 'Eat A Peach' 50th Anniversary (2022 In Review)

Allman Brothers In The Studio For 'Eat A Peach' 50th Anniversary was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: The 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band's hallmark "Eat A Peach" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.
Host Redbeard had this to say, "The legendary Allman Brothers Band had officially disbanded even prior to the deaths of drummer Butch Trucks and singer/ organist Gregg Allman in 2017, but to this day I still marvel how it all could have possibly continued for almost half a century after what happened so early on at a critical launching point in the band's career during the making of their fourth album, Eat a Peach , released fifty years ago.
"Older sibling Duane Allman already was a veteran studio player on hit sessions at Muscle Shoals Studio. Duane was the American slide guitarist who traded lick for lick with the great Eric Clapton as Derek & the Dominoes on the legendary Layla album. Again, it was Duane Allman who formed and led the Allman Brothers Band, and behind them an entire new Southern Rock movement. But at the end of October 1971 midway through the recording of what would become Eat a Peach , Duane died riding his beloved motorcycle.
"Yet with almost superhuman resolve, singer/ songwriter/ organist Gregg Allman and the rest of the original group would not only continue but reach even greater heights, eventually inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In this interview marking the fiftieth anniversary of this bittersweet album, Gregg Allman ( who died May 2017 ) and ex-guitarist Dickey Betts reveal how the music sustained the brotherhood." Stream the episode here.
The Allman Brothers Band's 'Down In Texas '71' Coming Next Month
The Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Record Store Day Release
Allman Brothers In The Studio For 'Eat A Peach' 50th Anniversary
Rare Allman Brothers Band Early Live Recordings Reissued 2021 In Review
Allman Brothers Music and Merch
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions
Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him (2022 In Review)
Duff McKagan Joined Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic (2022 In Review)
Eagles Member Missed Tour Due To Illness (2022 In Review)
Procol Harum Singer Gary Brooker Dead At 76 (2022 In Review)
Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop (2022 In Review)
Previously Unreleased David Bowie Performance Video Shared (2022 In Review)
Allman Brothers In The Studio For 'Eat A Peach' 50th Anniversary (2022 In Review)