The Allman Brothers Band's 'Down In Texas '71' Coming Next Month

(Reckoning) The Allman Brothers Band is releasing their critically acclaimed live album Down In Texas '71 to retail on July 15 via the Allman Brothers Band Recording Company label.

Recorded on September 28, 1971 at the Austin Municipal Auditorium in Austin, TX, the album commemorates a historic show and period of time for the iconic band. The album was first made available March 26, 2021 (the band's formation anniversary) as an exclusive release available only digitally and at The Big House Museum gift shop and online store, and will now be offered at retail stores.



The nine-track collection features "Statesboro Blues," "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed" and "Stormy Monday," among others, and as a bonus available only on the physical CD is an exclusive radio interview with band members Berry Oakley and Duane Allman, recorded just a few months ahead of this performance.



Down In Texas '71 captures a special snapshot in time during the pivotal year of 1971 for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group. Coming two months after the release of At Fillmore East in July and occurring one month before the death of Duane Allman in October, the Austin show presents the original ABB line-up-Duane Allman, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jaimoe-at the peak of their creativity. An innovative "You Don't Love Me" and the jazz-inspired "Hot 'Lanta" give hints of where the group may have taken their music if Duane had lived. In addition, Down In Texas '71 features saxophonist Rudolph "Juicy" Carter sitting in on six out of the CD's nine tracks, which is the most extensive guest appearance available with the band's first incarnation. Juicy and Jaimoe had played together with Percy Sledge, and it was Juicy who coined the moniker Jaimoe for the drummer born as Johnny Lee Johnson.



The album has been touted a "must-have" for ABB enthusiasts. Relix's Jeff Tamarkin wrote: "There's no denying the power of the Allman Brothers Band on this live recording...To hear Dickey Betts and Duane Allman's dueling guitars is to be reminded that they truly were one of the most creative, intuitive guitar teams in rock, and Gregg Allman's charisma as a vocalist and keyboardist is already at its zenith. The members of the rhythm sections ain't no slouches either."



American Songwriter's Lee Zimmerman noted, "The opportunity to witness the seminal band in its easiest incarnation, with both Duane Allman and Berry Oakley at the fore prior to the tragedies that took their lives within a year of one another is in itself well worth the time taken for further exploration...Allman's trademark slide guitar is given the prominence it deserves and the double propulsion of Butch Trucks and Jaimoe is, as always, a singular driving force. Scorching takes on 'Trouble No More,' 'Don't Keep Me Wonderin'' and 'Done Somebody Wrong' provide the obvious highlights..."



Track Listing for Down In Texas '71:

Statesboro Blues

Trouble No More

Don't Keep Me Wonderin'

Done Somebody Wrong

One Way Out

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed

Stormy Monday

You Don't Love Me

Hot 'Lanta

Berry Oakley and Duane Allman 06/06/71 Houston, TX interview

