.

Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way

Keavin Wiggins | 08-17-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

UFO

Rush frontman Geddy Lee has taken to social media to pay tribute to legendary UFO bass player Pete Way, who passed award last Friday (August 14) at the age of 69.

Lee shared the following on Instagram, "Sad to read today about the passing of Pete Way ... I have so many fond and hilarious memories of touring with Pete and UFO back in the late 70's ...

"A true rock and roll character ...always 'takin' the piss' as they would say in his homeland ... I once asked him about his bass sound and he said, 'Well, Glee.. it's uh...3/4 good, and 1/4 ..not very nice!'

"A funny, energetic, sweet man and a great rock bassist ... R.I.P. Pway "#RIPPeteWay #toomanylost #Thunderbirds #UFO #honeydew"


Related Stories


Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way

UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69

UFO To Continue Farewell Tour Following Paul Raymond's Death

UFO legend Paul Raymond Dead At 73

UFO Reveal Initial North American Farewell Tour Dates

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members 2018 In Review

UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members

UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour

More UFO News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show- Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic- Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World

Singled Out: Sailmaker's Leave It All Behind

RSC - Shadow Lady

Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire

On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic

The Who Stream 50th Anniversary Footage From Hyde Park Show

Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way

Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World

Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush

Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video

Secret Of Boris Release 'Don't Mention Love' Video