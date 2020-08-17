Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way

Rush frontman Geddy Lee has taken to social media to pay tribute to legendary UFO bass player Pete Way, who passed award last Friday (August 14) at the age of 69.

Lee shared the following on Instagram, "Sad to read today about the passing of Pete Way ... I have so many fond and hilarious memories of touring with Pete and UFO back in the late 70's ...

"A true rock and roll character ...always 'takin' the piss' as they would say in his homeland ... I once asked him about his bass sound and he said, 'Well, Glee.. it's uh...3/4 good, and 1/4 ..not very nice!'

"A funny, energetic, sweet man and a great rock bassist ... R.I.P. Pway "#RIPPeteWay #toomanylost #Thunderbirds #UFO #honeydew"





