Rush frontman Geddy Lee has taken to social media to pay tribute to legendary UFO bass player Pete Way, who passed award last Friday (August 14) at the age of 69.
Lee shared the following on Instagram, "Sad to read today about the passing of Pete Way ... I have so many fond and hilarious memories of touring with Pete and UFO back in the late 70's ...
"A true rock and roll character ...always 'takin' the piss' as they would say in his homeland ... I once asked him about his bass sound and he said, 'Well, Glee.. it's uh...3/4 good, and 1/4 ..not very nice!'
"A funny, energetic, sweet man and a great rock bassist ... R.I.P. Pway "#RIPPeteWay #toomanylost #Thunderbirds #UFO #honeydew"
UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69
UFO To Continue Farewell Tour Following Paul Raymond's Death
UFO legend Paul Raymond Dead At 73
UFO Reveal Initial North American Farewell Tour Dates
UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members 2018 In Review
UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review
UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members
UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show- Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic- Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way- more
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Singled Out: Sailmaker's Leave It All Behind
Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show
Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic
The Who Stream 50th Anniversary Footage From Hyde Park Show
Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush
Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video
Secret Of Boris Release 'Don't Mention Love' Video