Iron Maiden Guitarist Confirms Def Leppard Rumors

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith confirmed in a new interview that he was in contention to join Def Leppard after the death of Steve Clark.

Former Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell ultimately joined Def Leppard to fill the void left by founding guitarist Steve Clark when he passed away in 1991.

Smith was asked about the rumors that he was inline for the Leppard gig during an interview with eonmusic to discuss his new book "Monsters Of River & Rock".

Adrian said, Well, emmm... [long pause] I was, yeah. Yeah I was. I'm not sure... I want to write more books; that might be in my next one! [laughing] There's whole story about that, there's a whole story about that." Read the full interview here.





