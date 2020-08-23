Thin Lizzy Detail Rarities-Filled Rock Legends Box Set

(hennemusic) Thin Lizzy will release a rarities-filled career-spanning box set entitled "Rock Legends" on October 23rd. The 6CD/1DVD package delivers 99 tracks from the iconic Irish outfit - including 74 previously-unreleased recordings - which was formed in Dublin in 1969 by bassist/vocalist Phil Lynott, drummer Brian Downey, guitarist Eric Bell and keyboardist Eric Wrixon.

Compiled by Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham and Lizzy expert Nick Sharp from a collection of newly discovered tapes, the set presents a variety of material, from singles and rarities - including demos, rough mixes, radio sessions - to a disc of unreleased live recordings from the band's 1980 Chinatown tour.

The "Rock Legends" box is housed in a 10" x 6" slipcase and contains a DVD with the hour long "Bad Reputation" BBC documentary and the group's legendary performance on the 1976 Rod Stewart 'A Night On The Town' TV Special.

The set also contains replicas of the bands tour programs bound into a hard-backed book, the very sought-after Phil Lynott Poetry books, 4 prints by legendary Lizzy cover artist Jim Fitzpatrick and a book containing quotes by all the members of the band about their experiences playing with Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy ... which also features comments from famous fans such as Slash, Lemmy, Joe Elliot, Geddy Lee, James Hetfield, Ian Gillan, Henry Rollins, Billy Corgan, Bobby Gillespie, Craig Finn, John McEnroe and Pat Cash.

"Rock Legends" is being previewed with a previously-unheard demo of the group's 1976 classic, "Jailbreak." Check that out here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Thin Lizzy: Phil Lynott Documentary Coming To Theaters

Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic

Thin Lizzy Guitarist Reacts To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica Angered Thin Lizzy Cofounder 2019 In Review

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott 2019 In Review

Metallica Angered Thin Lizzy Cofounder

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Thin Lizzy Recruit Mastodon Star For 50th Anniversary Festival Dates

Space Elevator Release Video For Thin Lizzy Cover

More Thin Lizzy News



