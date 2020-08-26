The Distillers Announce Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Reissue

Punk icons The Distillers have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a special reissue of the record.

The album has been remastered and will be reissued digitally and on limited edition vinyl on October 30th. The vinyl will be offered in various color versions.

An opaque sunburst version will be limited to 2000 pieces, , 1,550 pieces in clear with green/purple/black smoke, and 500 pieces exclusive to Zia in summer sky wave.

Brody Dalle had this to say, "This record is kind of the equivalent of someone reading my teenage diary, except worse. Figuring out who I was as a songwriter, but with everyone watching and listening! All of my contemporary (at the time) influences for everyone to hear.

"The write up in the 'Village Voice' changed my life and I am forever grateful for it. If I hadn't read such a scathing, hilarious and on point review (even though it stung really bad) I wouldn't be the lyric writer I am today.

"Kim's BADASS bass playing is still a highlight for me, and thanks to Matt Young as well for his enthusiasm and cool fast AF skin beats. The feedback at the end of blackest years I did by total accident.... I love this record so much, warts and all." See the tracklisting below:

1. Oh Serena

2. Idoless

3. The World Comes Tumblin'

4. L.A. Girl

5. Distilla Truant

6. Ask The Angels

7. Oldscratch

8. Girlfixer

9. Open Sky

10. Red Carpet And Rebellion

11. Colossus U.S.A.

12. Blackheart

13. Gypsy Rose Lee

14. The Blackest Years





Related Stories

The Distillers Reunion Teased With Video

More The Distillers News



