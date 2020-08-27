Dregg are streaming their brand new track "I'm Done", which was mixed by Will Putney (Every Time I Die, The Amity Affliction, Thy Art Is Murder.)
"We wanted to construct something that outlined our current frustrations while simultaneously mocking ourselves and anyone who takes everything great they have for granted," explains DREGG.
"The song explores the idea of breaking down ones ego to rebuild it for a greater purpose. Not just for the people around you but for your own sanity and prosperity." Check out the song below:
Dregg Stream 'Hectic' New Song and Ink Record Deal
Slayer Members Working On New Project- Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song- Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends- Van Halen- more
Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
Singled Out: idle threat's Empty House
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Sangre till Dawn
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Slayer Members Working On New Project
Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song
Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends
Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Song
Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite
Killswitch Engage Expand Debut Album For Anniversary Reissue
America Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Remembering'
Dregg Streaming New Song 'I'm Done'