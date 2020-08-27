Dregg Streaming New Song 'I'm Done'

Dregg are streaming their brand new track "I'm Done", which was mixed by Will Putney (Every Time I Die, The Amity Affliction, Thy Art Is Murder.)

"We wanted to construct something that outlined our current frustrations while simultaneously mocking ourselves and anyone who takes everything great they have for granted," explains DREGG.

"The song explores the idea of breaking down ones ego to rebuild it for a greater purpose. Not just for the people around you but for your own sanity and prosperity." Check out the song below:





