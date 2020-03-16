Dregg Stream 'Hectic' New Song and Ink Record Deal

Dregg have released a brand new single called "Hectic." They track comes as the Australian rockers have announced inking a new deal with Epitaph Records.

The band had this to say, "It's super humbling to be joining such an innovative yet true to its roots punk label that isn't afraid to take risks and do things their own way.

"To be added to the list of greats that we grew up listening to is absolutely mind blowing. In the spirit of the culture, it's refreshing to see a label of such magnitude allowing their artists to have so much creative freedom.

"We're as excited to be a part of Epitaph records as we are to watch the label grow into the new era of punk we're endeavoring into." Check out the news song below:





