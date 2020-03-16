Dregg have released a brand new single called "Hectic." They track comes as the Australian rockers have announced inking a new deal with Epitaph Records.
The band had this to say, "It's super humbling to be joining such an innovative yet true to its roots punk label that isn't afraid to take risks and do things their own way.
"To be added to the list of greats that we grew up listening to is absolutely mind blowing. In the spirit of the culture, it's refreshing to see a label of such magnitude allowing their artists to have so much creative freedom.
"We're as excited to be a part of Epitaph records as we are to watch the label grow into the new era of punk we're endeavoring into." Check out the news song below:
Guns N' Roses Reschedule Current Tour- Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpone Farewell US Tour Dates- Foo Fighters Reschedule Van Tour Dates- David Lee Roth Postpones Residency Shows- more
Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more
Guns N' Roses Reschedule Current Tour
Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpone Farewell US Tour Dates
Dregg Stream 'Hectic' New Song and Ink Record Deal
Foo Fighters Reschedule Van Tour Dates
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Postpones Las Vegas Residency Shows
Guns N' Roses Rock Festival Despite Coronavirus Fears
Collective Soul, Tonic and Better Than Ezra Announce Summer Tour
New Found Glory Share New Song 'Nothing To Say'