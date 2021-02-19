Dregg 'Evolve' With New Single and Video

Melbourne rockers Dregg have released a music video for their brand new single "Evolve," which is the follow-up to their summer of 2020 single "I'm Done".
The band had this to say about the new track, "Humans have a long history of adapting to situations and environments they've been thrown into. 2020 was no exception and it pushed humanity into new and interesting territory.
"Without the ability to allow thoughts, feelings, and the fundamentals of innovation to advance and improve, the world would have come to an unimaginative decline in ingenuity." Watch the video below:
