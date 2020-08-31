Slayer's Kerry King Has Two Albums Worth Of New Music

Slayer's Kerry King says that he has been "very lucky" with coming up with guitar riffs and shared that he has more than two albums worth of new music to pick from for his solo album.

King shared the news during an appearance on Dean Guitars' YouTube channel. He said, "I've been very, very lucky with riffs in 2020. Maybe because I can't go anywhere, I don't know, but riffs have certainly not been a problem.

"And looking forward into the future, what that means for me is I'm gonna be able to cherrypick the best stuff. And it's good stuff. I've got more than two records' worth of music, but to be able to go through that and cherrypick the best 11 or 12... That first record should be smoking."

He added the following about the songwriting for the record, "Right now, I'm the only lyricist, because I'm the only one writing music, because I'm not positive who everybody is that's gonna be playing with me.

"So, it's all on me at the moment. So, actually, I've actually gotta cherrypick those songs, pick my 10 or 12 favorites and actually start trying to put lyrics on them, just to move the process forward." Watch the interview segment below:





