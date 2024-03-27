Slayer's Kerry King Leads Additions To Download Festival

Slayer legend Kerry King leads the latest additions to this year's Download Festival, the famed UK heavy rock music event that will be taking place on June 14th through 16th at Donington Park.

In addition to the King, other new additions to the festival lineup for 2024 also include Creeper, Bayside, Soft Play, Florence Black, Bambie Thug, Lowlives, and Mallavora.

Previously announced acts include Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Queens Of The Stone Age, Black Stone Cherry, Machine Head, Corey Taylor, Biohazard, Fear Factory, Dying Fetus, The Black Dahlia Murder, and more.

