Slayer's Kerry King Returns With 'Idle Hands'

Slayer star Kerry King has announced that he will be releasing his debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", on May 17th and has shared the first song from the effort, "Idle Hands", and also revealed the lineup of his solo band.

King recorded the bulk of the album at Henson Studios in Los Angeles over the course of two weeks and it features King on lead guitar, drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), Phil Demmel (formerly Machine Head) on lead guitar, and vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel).

"From Hell I Rise" was produced by Josh Wilbur (Korn, Lamb of God, Avenged Sevenfold, Bad Religion). Wilbur had this to say, "I didn't know what to think, you know, it's Kerry King from Slayer who I've heard a million times.

"He's a very strong presence. I wouldn't say Kerry has an ego, but he has confidence in himself, which is a good thing. That's what you want in your rock stars and in your band.

"He never comes off as a jerk or mean guy. But he does know exactly what he wants. He doesn't beat around the bush. He's like, 'I don't want to do that, but I want to do this.' Very direct, but it comes from a place of confidence, and not from a place of anything else. I really enjoyed working with Kerry."

This album appears only to be the start of new music coming from Kerry. He shared," Even with a record in the can, I've still got so many songs that need to be finished. This is what I know how to do...number one being music, number two being metal. It's been a part of my life for 40 years, and I'm nowhere near being done." Stream "Idle Hands" below:

