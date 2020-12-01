Van Halen's David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Sammy Hagar Via Art

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth continues to share controversial art and this time he takes some shots at his one-time replacement in the band, Sammy Hagar.

Earlier this year, Roth made headlines with one piece of original art where he joked that he was changing his name to El Roth after the country group Lady Antebellum changed their name.

Roth's latest piece of art is a newspaper called "The Daily Catastrophe" that shows a Red Rocker flying an airplane and contains the phrases "Red Rocker Refuses To Fly 55 In Afterlife," Up, Up, And Away," "Sam The Man Not Only Will Be Giving His Life For Rock And Roll, But Plans To Be Buried In His Recently Acquired Jet!"

The bottom of the painting proclaims, "Soggy Kudos To The Bottom's Favorite Front Guy For Planning Ahead!". And the masthead for the newspaper says 2 cents worth.

