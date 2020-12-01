Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth continues to share controversial art and this time he takes some shots at his one-time replacement in the band, Sammy Hagar.
Earlier this year, Roth made headlines with one piece of original art where he joked that he was changing his name to El Roth after the country group Lady Antebellum changed their name.
Roth's latest piece of art is a newspaper called "The Daily Catastrophe" that shows a Red Rocker flying an airplane and contains the phrases "Red Rocker Refuses To Fly 55 In Afterlife," Up, Up, And Away," "Sam The Man Not Only Will Be Giving His Life For Rock And Roll, But Plans To Be Buried In His Recently Acquired Jet!"
The bottom of the painting proclaims, "Soggy Kudos To The Bottom's Favorite Front Guy For Planning Ahead!". And the masthead for the newspaper says 2 cents worth.
Banger Film's Sam Dunn Wants To Make Van Halen Documentary
Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Live Performance
Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To Success Of First Song
There Will Never Be Van Halen Without Eddie But Tribute Show Possible
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Another New Song On Stern
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Sammy Hagar- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Special Streaming Event- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Documentary- Slipknot- more
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Sammy Hagar Via Art
Dance Gavin Dance Announce Special Streaming Event
Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Documentary Announced
Slipknot Push Back Knotfest Japan To 2022
Clutch Announce Live from the Doom Saloon - Volume III
Jon Anderson's Song Of Seven Expanded For Reissue
Kreator Announce 'Under The Guillotine' Box Set
A Very Merry Virtual Punxmas Streaming Event Coming