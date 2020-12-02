.

Brian May And Kerry Ellis Team Up For 'One Beautiful Christmas Day'

Keavin Wiggins | 12-02-2020

Brian May And Kerry Ellis Team Up For 'One Beautiful Christmas Day'Photo courtesy Disney Music Group

Kerry Ellis (Wicked, We Will Rock You) has shared the new track "One Beautiful Christmas Day," which features legendary Queen guitarist Brian May, who co-wrote the track with Kerry.

Ellis had this to say, "Working with the team creating this song has been amazing, it's about appreciating each other and thinking of others at Christmas and having a beautiful day together and creating memories of a lifetime."

Brian May added, "The time is right for a new Christmas classic - and this is it!! 'One Beautiful Christmas' is a wish for togetherness at the end of a tough year." Check out the track below:




Brian May And Kerry Ellis Team Up For 'One Beautiful Christmas Day'

