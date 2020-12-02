Steve Perry Shares New Acoustic Version Of Beatles Classic

(hennemusic) Steve Perry is streaming a stripped-down version of The Beatles' classic, "I Need You,'" as the latest preview to the December 4 release of an acoustic edition of his 2018 comeback album, "Traces."
"It's my interpretation of one of my favorite George Harrison songs," says Perry of the track originally featured on 1965's "Help!" Billed as "Traces (Alternative Versions and Sketches)", the project sees the former Journey vocalist remove much of the production elements from the original to showcase the material in its barest form.
"When writing songs, the original inspiration is always my 1st compass where the songs should go," explains the rocker. "Alternate Versions & Sketches is exactly that. I'm excited for you to hear the original seeds of these songs." Listen to the cover here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
