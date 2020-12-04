Another Day Dawns Release 'Never Ok' Video

Another Day Dawns have released a music video for their new single "Never Ok". The track comes from the band's recently release "Stranger" EP.

Dakota Sean had this to say about the song, "I wanted to get the message out to people that everyone has their own daily struggles. It's something that needs to be addressed whether we see it or not. I think everyone should hear this.

It's okay to not be okay 100% of the time. I feel that's what makes the people who are wanting to reach out for help or to talk to a really awkward spot because we put all the focus on that. It's not ok to point at the fact at how weird they are or different they are, let alone ourselves.

"There's gonna be days where we wish we didn't wake up but we have to push through that mental block that keeps fighting us. The message I wanted to get with this song is, you're not alone.

"Many of us hide our problems from society and I think that's something we as people should help each other more with. Our minds can be a scary place sometimes and all we need is that little bit of comfort to feel alright " Watch the video below:

