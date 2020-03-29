Another Day Dawns Release 'Beautiful Suicide' Video

Alt-rockers Another Day Dawns has released a music video for their track "Beautiful Suicide." The song comes from their brand new released EP, "Stranger".

Dakota Sean had this to say, "When we wrote the song, it had to deal with a political climate of fear and control. The song indirectly was written essentially how fragile everything is and when it falls apart it leaves anarchy.

"This day and age with the current situations we have at hand, we thought it was best to have a video about what happens when fear and greed have taken control and how they prey on us."

Watch the Cyrus Entezam directed video below:





Related Stories

Singled Out: Another Day Dawns' Psycho

More Another Day Dawns News



