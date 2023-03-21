Another Day Dawns Release Max Portnoy Directed 'Bitter' Video

(Atom Splitter) Another Day Dawns have shared the video for their crackling new single "Bitter", which was directed by Max Portnoy (drummer for Code Orange, Tallah).

"'Bitter' really goes to the root of uncomfortable situations with people in our lives that never get addressed, and there's just this kinda 'off' feeling about them," singer Dakota Sean explains, offering insight into the track. "In this case, it's a parental figure that left at a young age, which made me go through life in a bitter way. As I've gotten older, I've learned that separation really is the best defense in these scenarios. But unfortunately, that 'what if' will always be in the back of your mind."

Another Day Dawns will spend the spring touring with Bush and Breaking Benjamin. They will also support Filter for a spate of dates at the end of May. All dates are below.

ANOTHER DAY DAWNS ON TOUR:

WITH BREAKING BENJAMIN + BUSH:

4/26 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

5/2 - Charleston, WV - Coliseum & Conv Center

5/3 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

5/5 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

5/6 - Biloxi, MS - MS Coast Coliseum

5/8 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

5/10 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

5/11 - Camdenton, MO - Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

5/13 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center

5/14 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave / Eagles Ballroom

5/16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

5/18 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

5/20 - Lexington, KY - Lex Center - Rupp Arena

5/21 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Center Arena

5/23 - Knoxville, TN - UT Thompson-Boling

WITH FILTER:

5/26 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards

5/27 - Syracuse, NY - Kegs Canalside

6/1 - Leesburg, VA - TallyHo Theater

6/3 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

FESTIVAL:

9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

