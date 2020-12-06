Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP

Dines X Heafy, the new project from Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and guitarist/content creator Jared Dines, celebrate the release of their new self-titled EP by sharing a video for the track "Dear Anxiety".
"Matt was pre-internet in the way he launched his career, releasing records, playing shows, and signing to a label," says Dines. "I'm post-internet in the way I launched my career by using YouTube, Facebook, and all of these other video apps. It is interesting to see the crossover though. Matt has done everything traditionally. At the same time, he embraced new technologies instead of shutting them out. By doing this together, we get to be in both worlds. The EP was recorded in a raw and real manner. So, it has a different element. It would be cool to show everyone it does not matter if you are a guitarist from Instagram or you are in a big band, you can do things together. At the end of the day, the goal is simple - we're just trying to write good songs and create some cool sh*t."
"Streaming actually helped me improve as a singer and as a guitarist, because I'm practicing all day in front of people," added Heafy. "The culture is very regimented. However, I have always had that mentality, because my mom is Japanese, and my dad was a marine. Now, it is a combination of three things: streaming, training, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Those practices made me better at what I do and prepared me to jump into something new. I took a very different approach to Dines x Heafy. It all came very organically without any planning."
Watch the video below:
