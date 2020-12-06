.

Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP

Keavin Wiggins | 12-06-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP

Dines X Heafy, the new project from Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and guitarist/content creator Jared Dines, celebrate the release of their new self-titled EP by sharing a video for the track "Dear Anxiety".

"Matt was pre-internet in the way he launched his career, releasing records, playing shows, and signing to a label," says Dines. "I'm post-internet in the way I launched my career by using YouTube, Facebook, and all of these other video apps. It is interesting to see the crossover though. Matt has done everything traditionally. At the same time, he embraced new technologies instead of shutting them out. By doing this together, we get to be in both worlds. The EP was recorded in a raw and real manner. So, it has a different element. It would be cool to show everyone it does not matter if you are a guitarist from Instagram or you are in a big band, you can do things together. At the end of the day, the goal is simple - we're just trying to write good songs and create some cool sh*t."

"Streaming actually helped me improve as a singer and as a guitarist, because I'm practicing all day in front of people," added Heafy. "The culture is very regimented. However, I have always had that mentality, because my mom is Japanese, and my dad was a marine. Now, it is a combination of three things: streaming, training, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Those practices made me better at what I do and prepared me to jump into something new. I took a very different approach to Dines x Heafy. It all came very organically without any planning."

Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP



More Dines X Heafy News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love- Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover- Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition

On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love

Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover

Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup

Monsters Of Rock Celebrate Randy Rhoads With Special

Blackmore's Night Share 'O Little Town Of Bethlehem' Lyric Video

Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP

Styx Frontman and Stuck On Planet Earth Team For Christmas Rocker

Queensryche Singer Todd La Torre Announces Solo Album