Metallica's 'Sad But True' Reimagined By The Hu

Metallica's Black Album classic "Sad But True" have received a "hunna rock" makeover by Mongolian rockers The Hu, which launches Better Noise Music's 15 Years Of Rock series that celebrates the label's 15 years.

"Gala" had this to say about the cover,, "Like millions of people around the world, Metallica has been a huge influence and inspiration for us as music fans and musicians.

"We admire their 40 years of relentless touring and the timeless, unique music they have created. It is a great honor to show them our respect and gratitude by recording a version of 'Sad But True' in our language and in the style of The Hu." Check out the cover below:

