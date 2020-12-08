Bayside Release 'Not Fair' Live Video

Bayside have released a live video for their track "Not Fair". The song comes from their forthcoming EP Acoustic Volume 3", which is set to be released on December 11th.

We were sent the following details about the new release: The EP features four classic Bayside songs reimagined, as well as one brand new track "Light Me Up."



Acoustic Volume 3 serves as a follow up - and a stark juxtaposition - to 2019's Interrobang, out now on Hopeless Records. Interrobang is the band's heaviest record to date, and secured the #5 spot on the Record Label Independent chart, as well as #6 Current Rock, #9 LP Vinyl, #10 Current Digital, and #14 Current Albums. It also broke into the Billboard Top 200. Watch the live video below:

Bayside - "Not Fair" Live Video

Related Stories

Bayside Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Bayside Streaming New Song 'Bury Me'

Bayside Letting Fans Pick Local Acts For Club Tour

Bayside Release Video For New Album Title Song 'Interrobang'

Bayside Unplug For New Rendition Of 'Howard'

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour





More Bayside News



