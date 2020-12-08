Bayside Release 'Not Fair' Live Video

Bayside have released a live video for their track "Not Fair". The song comes from their forthcoming EP Acoustic Volume 3", which is set to be released on December 11th.
We were sent the following details about the new release: The EP features four classic Bayside songs reimagined, as well as one brand new track "Light Me Up."
Acoustic Volume 3 serves as a follow up - and a stark juxtaposition - to 2019's Interrobang, out now on Hopeless Records. Interrobang is the band's heaviest record to date, and secured the #5 spot on the Record Label Independent chart, as well as #6 Current Rock, #9 LP Vinyl, #10 Current Digital, and #14 Current Albums. It also broke into the Billboard Top 200. Watch the live video below:
Bayside Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
Bayside Streaming New Song 'Bury Me'
Bayside Letting Fans Pick Local Acts For Club Tour
Bayside Release Video For New Album Title Song 'Interrobang'
Bayside Unplug For New Rendition Of 'Howard'
New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour
AC/DC Remain At No. 1 For Third Week On Album Chart- Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Livestream Benefit- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- David Bowie- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
AC/DC Remain At No. 1 For Third Week On Album Chart
Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Livestream Benefit
Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV
David Bowie Rarity Performance Streaming Online
Iggy and the Stooges Box Set Coming This Month
Deacon Blue Share Riding On The Tide Of Love Lyric Video
Frozen Soul Release 'Wraith Of Death' Video
Rita Wilson Shares 'Pray For Peace'