Rita Wilson Shares 'Pray For Peace'

Single art Single art

Rita Wilson has released a brand new single called "Pray For Peace" that was cowritten by folk star Linda Thompson and Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Bernie Herms.

Rita had the following to say about the new song, "There are certain values in life we desire - kindness, beauty, truth. Compassion can go a long way in understanding someone or being heard. We want to connect. We seek that.

"This song can be a musical reminder of what unifies us more than separates us. Because at the end of the day, it's love that wins." Listen to "pray For Peace" below:

